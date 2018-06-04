Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles numbers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup unveiled

The squad numbers for the Super Eagles have been revealed ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles play Super Eagles players get squad numbers for 2018 FIFA World Cup (Twitter/NFF)
Super Eagles players have been assigned squad numbers ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr on Sunday, June 3 dropped Ola Aina and Mikel Agu as he released his final 23-man list for the summer tournament in Russia.

The 23 players selected for the tournament have been appointed their numbers for the World Cup with some major changes to their previous appearance.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) official Instagram account posted a short video clip of the players new numbers for the tournament.

Major changes involve Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who was handed the legendary number four shirt worn by Kanu Nwankwo and was previously worn by Kenneth Omeruo who was given the number 22 shirt.

Left back Brian Idowu takes the number two shirt which all but confirms his position as the first choice in his position, while Ogehnekaro Etebo was handed the number eight shirt.

The Super Eagles are currently in Austria preparing for the World Cup and the new numbers will be worn by the players when they take on the Czech republic in their last international friendly before the tournament on Wednesday, June 6.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles have been assigned numbers ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Super Eagles)

 

Super Eagles squad numbers for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers

Ikechukwu Ezenwa - No 1, Daniel Akpeyi - No 16, Francis Uzoho - No 23.

Defenders

William Troost-Ekong - No 5, Leon Balogun - No 6, Kenneth Omeruo- No 22, Brian Idowu- No 2, Chidozie Awaziem- No 20, Shehu Abdullahi - No 12, Elderson Echiéjilé- No 3, Tyronne Ebuehi - No 21.

Midfielders

John Obi Mikel - No 10, Ogenyi Onazi- No 17, John Ogu - No 19, Wilfred Ndidi- No 4, Oghenekaro Etebo - No 8, Joel Obi - No 15,

Forwards

Victor Moses - No 11, Alex Iwobi - No 18, Odion Ighalo - No 9, Ahmed Musa - No 7, Kelechi Iheanacho - No 14, Simeon Nwankwo - No 13.

