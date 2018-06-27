Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians bombard Odion Ighalo’s wife Instagram handle with insults

Odion Ighalo Angry Nigerians insult strikers wife on Instagram after loss to Argentina

Ighalo's wife was subjected to insults after Nigeria crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Angry Nigerians insulted the wife of Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo after After the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play Odion Ighal's wife was subjected to insults on Instagram (Patrick Smith FIFA FIFA via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the game but Victor Moses equalised from the penalty spot, before a Marcus Rojo strike in the 85th minute sent the Super Eagles out of the World Cup.

Before the late goal by Argentina, many Nigerians faulted striker Odion Ighalo for missing two clear chances to put the Super Eagles ahead.

Ighalo takes responsibility for Argentina defeat

After the defeat to Argentina Ighalo expressed disappointment, apologised and took responsibility for the defeat in an interview with the Cable.

He said, ''I apologise to Nigeria. I apologise to my team mates. I take responsibility for this game because I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now. But that is football and life has to continue.

Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26 play The Super Eagles of Nigeria narrowly lost to Argentina. (Alex Livesey Getty Images.)

“It’s a sad day for me, the boys and the country because we went out in a bad manner and we deserved more in the game.

"We had a penalty in the game and another one which the referee did not give. I missed a couple of chances that would have finished the game but that’s football because sometimes you win and sometimes to lose.”

Ighalo’s wife insulted on Instagram

Despite Ighalo expressing disappointment at the outcome of the encounter between the Super Eagles and Argentina, some Nigerians still bombarded the page of Ighalo’s wife with insults.

Ighalo suffered insults on social media also

"Ighalo should better go to china from russia oh."

"That Rojo handball is not a penalty.  The ball came off his head first. You should be asking Ighalo why he didn't score"

Ighalo and the rest of the Super Eagles team are on their way back from Russia after their exit from the competition.

