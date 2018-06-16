news

Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Croatia starting XI for the game on Saturday, June 16, Kick off: 8PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made three changes to the team that lost to Czech Republic.in the last friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.

Super Eagles starting lineup vs Czech Republic

Probable starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan

Midfield:; Mikel Obi, Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi,

Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,

Bench: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Ogu, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.

Croatia starting lineup vs Super Eagles

Starting XI (4-4-2):

Goalkeeper:

Defence:

Midfield:

Attack:

Bench: