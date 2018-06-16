Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles vs Croatia starting XI

Gernot Rohr makes two changes to the Super Eagles team that lost 0-1 against Czech Republic.

Super Eagles will play in these 3 Russian cities at World Cup play Here is the Super Eagles starting XI against Croatia (Twitter/NFF)
Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Croatia starting XI for the game on Saturday, June 16, Kick off: 8PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made three changes to the team that lost to Czech Republic.in the last friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not make it to round of 16, here’s why play Gernot Rohr makes changes to Super Eagles team (Twitter)

Super Eagles starting lineup vs Czech Republic

Probable starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,

Goalkeeper: Uzoho

Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan

Midfield:; Mikel Obi, Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi,

Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,

 

Bench:  Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye

Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Ogu, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.

Croatia starting lineup vs Super Eagles

After consecutive defeats in their friendly encounters in the build-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles will hope they have addressed all issues ahead of their opener against Croatia on Saturday, June 16. play Croatia take on the Super Eagles (Twitter/Croatia)

 

 

Starting XI (4-4-2):

Goalkeeper: 

Defence: 

Midfield: 

Attack: 

 

Bench:

