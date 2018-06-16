Gernot Rohr makes two changes to the Super Eagles team that lost 0-1 against Czech Republic.
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has made three changes to the team that lost to Czech Republic.in the last friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.
Probable starting XI (4-3-3): Uzoho, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun, Idowu; Ogu, Ndidi, Mikel, Ighalo, Moses, Iwobi,
Goalkeeper: Uzoho
Defence: Abdullahi, Ekong, Balogun, Bryan
Midfield:; Mikel Obi, Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi,
Attack: Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi,
Bench: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Ajiboye
Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Ahmed Musa, Echiejile; Onazi, Ogu, Joel Obi, Iheanacho, Simy.
Starting XI (4-4-2):
Goalkeeper:
Defence:
Midfield:
Attack:
Bench: