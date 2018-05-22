news

Starting XI and game updates for the GOtvMaxCup match between the Super Eagles and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.

The game is scheduled for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Tuesday, May 22, Kick off: 6PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles starting lineup

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf is charge of the encounter and has invited 23 players for the friendly encounter , here are the starting XI and players on the bench.

Goalkeeper: Femi Thomas

Defence: Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye

Midfield: Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo,

Attack: Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri

Bench: Olufemi Kayode, Olorunleke Ojo, Stanley Okoroma, Ikouwem Utin, Austin Opara, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Raphael Ayagwa, Destiny Ashadi, Usman Mohammed, Sadiq Umar, Tosin Omoyele, Kadiri Samadi

Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Diego Simeone has left out superstars such as Antonie Griezmann and Diego Costa but have a strong 22-man squad for the encounter .

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak,

Defence: JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz

Midfield: Angel Correa, Gabi, Thomas Patey, Vitolo

Attack: Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro

Bench : Oblak, Werner, JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz, Solano, Gabi, Correa, Perez, Partey, Olabe, Aguero, Moya, Carro, Munoz, Jot, Torres, Gameiro, Garces

Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates