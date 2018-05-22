Here are five players that will hope to make a point when the Super Eagles face Atletico Madrid.
The game is scheduled for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Tuesday, May 22, Kick off: 6PM Nigerian time.
Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf is charge of the encounter and has invited 23 players for the friendly encounter, here are the starting XI and players on the bench.
probable starting XI: Femi Thomas, Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye, Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo, Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri
Goalkeeper: Femi Thomas
Defence: Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye
Midfield: Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo,
Attack: Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri
Bench: Olufemi Kayode, Olorunleke Ojo, Stanley Okoroma, Ikouwem Utin, Austin Opara, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Raphael Ayagwa, Destiny Ashadi, Usman Mohammed, Sadiq Umar, Tosin Omoyele, Kadiri Samadi
Diego Simeone has left out superstars such as Antonie Griezmann and Diego Costa but have a strong 22-man squad for the encounter.
probable starting XI: Jan Oblak,Thomas Patey, JuanFran Torres Fernando, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Martin Correa, Gabi, Vitolo, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak,
Defence: JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz
Midfield: Angel Correa, Gabi, Thomas Patey, Vitolo
Attack: Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro
Bench : Oblak, Werner, JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz, Solano, Gabi, Correa, Perez, Partey, Olabe, Aguero, Moya, Carro, Munoz, Jot, Torres, Gameiro, Garces