GOtvMaxCup Starting line up for Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid

GOtvMaxCup Starting line up and team updates Nigeria Vs Atletico Madrid

Here are five players that will hope to make a point when the Super Eagles face Atletico Madrid.

Starting XI and game updates for the GOtvMaxCup match between the Super Eagles and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.

The game is scheduled for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Tuesday, May 22, Kick off: 6PM Nigerian time.

Super Eagles starting lineup

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf is charge of the encounter and has invited 23 players for the friendly encounter, here are the starting XI and players on the bench.

probable starting XI: Femi Thomas, Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye, Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo, Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri

Goalkeeper: Femi Thomas

Defence: Musa Muhammed, Ebube Duru, Chinedu Ajanah, Olamilekan Adeleye

Midfield: Ibrahim Alhassan, Kelechi Nwakali, Chidiebere Nwakali, Dayo Ojo,

Attack: Emem Eduok, Samad Kadiri

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles host Atletico Madrid (Mark Leech Offside Getty Images)

Bench: Olufemi Kayode, Olorunleke Ojo, Stanley Okoroma, Ikouwem Utin, Austin Opara, Isiaka Oladuntoye, Raphael Ayagwa, Destiny Ashadi, Usman Mohammed, Sadiq Umar,  Tosin Omoyele, Kadiri Samadi

Atletico Madrid starting lineup

Diego Simeone has left out superstars such as Antonie Griezmann and Diego Costa but have a strong 22-man squad for the encounter.

probable starting XI: Jan Oblak,Thomas Patey, JuanFran Torres Fernando, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Martin Correa, Gabi, Vitolo, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak, 

Defence: JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz

Midfield: Angel Correa, Gabi, Thomas Patey, Vitolo

Attack: Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro

Atletico Madrid win Europa League play Atletico Madrid take on the Super Eagles (UEFA via Getty Images)

Bench : Oblak, Werner, JuanFran, Gonzalez, Montero, Munoz, Solano, Gabi, Correa, Perez, Partey, Olabe, Aguero, Moya, Carro, Munoz, Jot, Torres, Gameiro, Garces

Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid Live Updates

