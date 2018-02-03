Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Nigeria to play Morocco in CHAN final

The Super Eagles defeated Sudan in a very difficult semifinal game to book a place in the final.

  • Published:
play The Super Eagles will take on Morocco in the final of the African Nations Championship (CAF)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Sunday, February 4 take on Morocco in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Eagles booked their passage to the final with a 1 - 0 victory of Sudan in the semifinal of the CHAN.

 

The victory earned Nigeria a showdown against hosts and tournament favourites Morocco who defeated Libya 3 - 1 in their semifinal fixture.

The Super Eagles started their campaign with a goalless draw their opening match against Rwanda,  before a 1 - 0 victory over Libya in their second game. and secured their passage to the next round after defeating Equatorial Guinea 3 - 1.

The Eagles went on to defeat Angola 2 - 1 in the quarterfinal, before their semifinal with Sudan.

Nigeria and Morocco have not played in the CHAN final before, Nigeria's best finish was when Stephen Keshi led the Super Eagles to a third place finish at the 2014 edition of the tournament.

3rd place Match

Saturday, February 3

Libya vs Sudan at the at the Grand stade Marrakech, (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time).

Final Match

Sunday, February 4

Sudan vs Nigeria  at the Complexe Mohammed V , Casablanca (7:00, 8:00 Nigerian time)

