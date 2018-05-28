news

The Super Eagles take on the Leopards of DR Congo will on in an international friendly match scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday, May 28, here are the previous times both teams have met.

Nigeria 3 vs Congo Kinshaha 2 (friendly, 1966)

The Super Eagles have met the Leopards eight times, Nigeria with five wins while DR Congo have three wins.

The first encounter between Nigeria and met the Democratic Republic of Congo was in Lagos for a friendly encounter on November 5, 1966.

The Super Eagles emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline.

Congo Kinshaha 1 vs Nigeria 0 (friendly, 1966)

The second encounter between the Super Eagles and DR Congo took place also in 1966.

The game was played on November 26, 1966, and the Leopard avenged the earlier defeat with a 1-0 win.

Congo Kinshaha 1 vs Nigeria 0 (friendly, 1966)

From a defeat in the first fixture, Congo made it two consecutive wins against Nigeria when they defeated the Eagles 1-0 on December 27, 1966, in another friendly encounter.

Nigeria 4 vs Zaire 2 (friendly, 2015)

Nigeria will have to for wait 10 years before another victory over the Congo now named Zaire.

The encounter was the first competitive encounter between both teams, a 1976 group stage African Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter.

Nigeria won via a brace from Baba Ogu Mohammed while Samuel Ojebode and Thompson Usiyen contributed a goal each.

Nigeria eventually finished with a bronze medal from the competition.

Nigeria 1 vs Zaire 0 (AFCON 1992)

Nigeria met DR Congo again in the quarter-final stage of the 1992 AFCON.

Rashidi Yekini was the match winner for the Eagles as his goal in the 22nd minute sent Nigeria to the semifinals.

Nigeria 2 vs Zaire 0 (AFCON 1994)

Nigeria made it three consecutive victories over DR Congo after knocking the Leopards out of the 1994 AFCON at the quarter-final stage again.

Nigeria’s highest goalscorer Yekini was again on target as his second-half brace won the match for the Eagles.

The Eagles went all the way to win the competition.

Nigeria 5 vs DR Congo 2 (friendly, 2010)

Three consecutive victories over DR Congo became four after the Super Eagles defeated DR Congo 5-2 in an international friendly on March 3 2010.

Osas Idehen scored a brace with Peter Utaka, Victor Obinna and Chinedu Ezimorah contributing a goal each while Mbenza Bedi scored the two goals for DR Congo.

DR Congo 2 vs Nigeria 0 (friendly, 2015)

DR Congo, however, won their last encounter against Nigeria, a 2-0 victory in an international friendly match played in 2015.

Sunday Oliseh was in charge of the Super Eagles as they lost to DR Congo with Dieumerci Mbokani and Jordan Nkololo on the scoresheet.