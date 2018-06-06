Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles new jerseys do not guarantee 2018 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles Only if jerseys win the World Cup

  Published:
Super Eagles play Nigeria's new jerseys do not guarantee the World Cup trophy (Twitter/NFF)
This opinion piece argues that the mind blowing kits will only draw unwarranted attention to Nigeria's Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Kit manufacturers Nike, on Wednesday, February 7, 2018 unveiled the Super Eagles jerseys for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The kit release unsurprisingly triggered an instant reaction from Nigerians and other football loving persons.

However, it is a known fact that the World Cup is not won based on the appeal of the countries kit, rather the performance put up on the field of play.

 

The jerseys are amazing

The Nigerian Football Federation and the kit manufacturers did a good job on the kits, a more modern and appealing design to football loving Nigerians.

The reactions to Nigeria's world cup jerseys were mind blowing, with many positive reactions and compliments, as to the previous world cup kit.

If kits won the World Cup, then come July 15 2018. Nigerians home and abroad should anticipate the return of the FIFA World Cup back in the country.

 

The focus is on the field

The Super Eagles have failed to win any of their last three preparatory matches for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The primary use of football jerseys is as equipments used by players for identification, or to distinguish tea mates on the field of play, any other uses such as  for fashion, trade are secondary.

However, for a country yet to progress to the quarterfinal of the world cup the over excitement about the new jerseys has drawn unwarranted attention on the players.

25 players made Super Eagles' World Cup squad after provisional list play The Super Eagles again lost to Czech Republic (Twitter)

 

Therefore looking at the unveiling of the Super Eagles jerseys with modern fashion appeal and international custom specifications, it is of little or no consequence to the teams performance at the tournament.

The result of a football game depends on the outcome of what happens on the field of play, not what each team wears.

 

What is the goal of the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup

If the aim of the NFF and the Super Eagles is to be the best dressed at the World Cup then we are on the right path.

Already the new kit has made other countries participating at the tournament envious of Nigeria.

 

If the aim is to go to the World Cup and put in a better performance (quarterfinal appearance) than the last edition, then more emphasis should be placed on the teams welfare and preparations.

Conclusion

In 2018, very few people will really remember Germany's 2014 World Cup kits which is irrelevant, but more importantly their triumph is in the history books.

The Super Eagles may have one of the best kits going to the World Cup, but that will not count for much when the world cup starts.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

