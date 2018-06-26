Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles Mikel Obi to play with injured hand vs Argentina

Nigeria vs Argentina Mikel Obi ready to play with injured metacarpal

Mikel Obi will put asides the pain in his metacarpal to play for the Super Eagles vs Argentina.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mikel Obi will play against Argentina with a fracture (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Super Eagles technical adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that despite an injury to captain Mikel Obi metacarpal he is ready to play when Nigeria take on Argentina in their last group match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 26.

Mikel fractured his metacarpal in the Super Eagles 2-0 win over  Iceland was a doubt for the next group game against Argentina.

The 31-year-old who suffered criticism as a bad ‘No 10’ by supporters and former coach Jose Mourinho put in a very impressive display against Iceland.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Argentina, Rohr assured that despite the injury he will be available for the encounter with protection on his hand.

Mikel Obi will aim to led the Super Eagles into the round of 16 (Alex Livesey Getty Images)

Mikel Obi to play against Argentina

He said, "Unfortunately there is one injury. We have the captain who has a fracture of the metacarpal, but I think he can play with a cast.

“So, the medical team is working on him.”

Rohr also urged Mikel and his teammates will have to wary of key Argentina players which can decide the encounter.

“We are now preparing for our next game against Argentina. We’re focused on this game and we’ll do all to prepare this team in the best way possible.”

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

Mikel is expected to continue is a more defensive role he took against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena.

The Super Eagles and the Volgograd Arena face off in a crucial game to determine who joins Croatia from group D in advancing to the round of 16.

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play Victory against Argentina will put the Super Eagles into the round of 16 (Getty Images)

The three-time African champions have three points from their opening two matches while Argentina are bottom of the group with just one point.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26, Kick off, 7 pm Nigerian time.

