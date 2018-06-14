news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed that he sold groundnut and washed windscreens in Lagos before he became a professional footballer.

Ndidi is a key component of Gernot Rohr’s team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he played a crucial role for the Super Eagles in the qualification series.

The 21-year-old has also been a top performer for Leicester City in the Premier League.

In an interview with ESPN, Ndidi revealed that his path to success was not an easy one as he had to go through difficult jobs for sustenance in Lagos.

He said, “Sometime ago, I was a jack of all trade while my mum was selling, I’ll go and hawk for her. I sold different types of fruits and not even only fruit; I sold peppers, tomatoes, I sold groundnuts. Sometimes, they call me ‘omo elepa’. That is groundnut boy.

“And then sometimes, when I finish selling, I go to do a quick one for myself. I go for wiping glass of cars, cleaning and If I see I’m not making money, I can quickly go to buy pure water and start selling there.

“I was really doing so many things but it was okay,”

Asides the selling of foodstuffs Ndidi did other jobs while hawking in traffic and revealed that it was to purchase a new pair of boots.

He said, “My best, I would say was making N3000. I finished selling so quick. I went to do the wiping thing for myself, just four different things I did in a day.

“I was so happy going home because I was saving to buy my football shoes.”