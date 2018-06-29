news

Nigerian midfielder Abdullahi Alhassan Ibrahim has completed a move to Primeira Liga outfit Club Sport Maritimo from Austrian Football Bundesliga side FK Austria Wien.

Alhassan Ibrahim spent the whole 2017/18 season on loan at FK Austria Wien from Nigerian Professional Football League side (NPFL) Akwa United who finally sanctioned his move to Europe on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old is regarded as one of the shining stars of the NPFL nicknamed Muazzam, he has gathered valuable experience playing in the Europa League for Wien.

Alhassan becomes one of the latest acquisitions to a new look CS Maritimo side headed by Cláudio Braga.

A statement on the CS Maritimo website revealed that the 189 cm tall midfielder, says he will prefer to play in the "offensive midfielder in position 8” and that “My football will speak for me."

Alhassan also reacted to the completion of his transfer through a statement on his official Twitter account which said, "All the glory be to God today for giving me a new opportunity with @MaritimoMadeira ✍ ⚽️. Looking forward to helping this great club and my new team to win.

"Big thank you to @FCHearts_NG , my agency @BaseSoccer and my agent Bal Chalobah for his relentless work."

C.S Maritimo will hope Alhassan’s experience in Europe where he made over 20 matches for Wien in the league will help him adjust faster to the playing style in Portugal.

Alhassan graduated from FC. Heart, and played for Wikki Tourists before his move to Akwa United.