Kenneth Omeruo's wife calls Okocha a 'mad man' for criticism

Kenneth Omeruo's wife claps back at Jay Jay Okocha for his opinion about her husbands performance.

  • Published:
Kenneth Omeruo’s wife Chioma Nnamani called Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha a ‘mad man’ after he criticised the defender for being at fault of one of the goals Nigeria conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina. play Jay Jay Okocha criticised Omeruo for Lionel Messi's goal (GIUSEPPE CACACE AFP Getty Images)
Kenneth Omeruo’s wife Chioma Nnamani called Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha a ‘mad man’ after he criticised the defender for being at fault of one of the goals Nigeria conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina.

The Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after their second loss in the group stage which meant Nigeria finished below Croatia and Argentina.

Okocha who was an analyst for the encounter between Nigeria and Argentina on SuperSport faulted the 24-year-old defender for Argentina's first goal of the game scored by Lionel Messi.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani recently got married (Instagram/Omeruo)

 

Speaking on the goal Okocha said, “I am a bit disappointed with Omeruo, he would have seen the run of Messi and maybe take a step or two to be able to cut that ball off.”

His analysis did not go too well with the wife of Super Eagles defender who took to her official Instagram account to respond to the criticism of her husband by Okocha.

On her Instagram account she wrote,  "What magic do you want him to do? You mad man." A post on instablog9ja confirmed.

 

It was not Messi’s goal however that eliminated Nigeria from the competition as Victor Moses equalized from the penalty spot to cancel Argentina’s lead.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles are out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

 

The winning goal for the La Albeceleste came through Marcos Rojo who volleyed the ball past Francis Uzoho in the 85th minute.

 

The defeat to Argentina has left a lot of football-loving Nigerian heartbroken and some angry Nigerians have also attacked the wife of Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo on her Instagram account.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

