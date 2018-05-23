Home > Sports > Football >

Kenneth Omeruo says he is 150% ready for World Cup

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender says he is 150% ready for World Cup

Kenneth Omeruo is looking forward to participating in his second FIFA World Cup.

Kenneth Omeruo play Kenneth Omeruo is ready for another (Norbert Barczyk PressFocus MB Media Getty Images)
Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has stated that he is 150% ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by Russia.

Omeruo who is part of Gernot Rohr’s 30-man provisional list for the World Cup declared that he is fit and has joined up with his teammates ahead of the international friendly against Congo.

The 24-year-old was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil that got to the second round but has set his sights on another tournament appearance.

In a report by Complete Sports, Omeruo assured on his readiness for the tournament.

He said,  “I am glad to be among the players invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the World Cup camping and I can tell you that I am 150% ready to represent my country at the tournament.”

Kenneth Omeruo play Omeruo has been a key member of the Super Eagles since 2013 (Twitter/Arsenal)

 “For me, it is an honour to be invited and I have no choice than to give my best. This World Cup is my second and it is very precious to me because this is my year.”

“I hope to give my best when I get there.

“I am looking forward to the World Cup as a player and as a Nigerian,” Omeruo said.

Since his debut in 2013 Omeruo has made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles and is yet to score a goal.

