news

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses are set to clash in a pre-season fixture when Arsenal takes on Chelsea.

Iwobi and Moses are part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and play for Premier League outfit Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Alex Iwobi Stats

Arsenal will face Chelsea in an International Champions Cup fixture encounter scheduled for Wednesday, August 1.

Unai Emery and will aim to use the fixture to prepare his side for their opening fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season against champions Manchester City .

Antonio Conte and his Chelsea team are FA Champions and will use the fixture a preparatory match for their Community Shield fixture against Manchester City on Sunday, August 5.

Iwobi and Moses are key players for the Super Eagles and are expected to feature after their break from the World Cup.

The game between Arsenal and Chelsea costs £54.25 and will be played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.