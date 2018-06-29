news

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that he wants to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar to Scottish side Rangers from Roma.

Gerrard who was recently appointed the coach of Rangers in looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old Umar was linked with a move to join Gerrard at the Ibrox Stadium for the 2018/19 season but was immediately dismissed .

Gerrard has come out to state that he is indeed keen for a loan move for the Nigerian forward.

According to a report by the Daily Record Gerrard said, “We’re a fan of Umar Sadiq. He’d bring us a forward option - height, power, presence. He’s a player that works too hard believe it or no."

Gerrard also revealed the reason why he is interested in the signing of the Nigerian international and what he brings to the team but insists that not has been concluded.

He said, “He does tons and tons of running. He’s very enthusiastic. He’s the type of player who gives you just as much out of possession as he does in possession which is very important.

“We’ve got an interest but at the moment he’s still a Roma player. It’s ongoing. We have to be respectful and see how it progresses but he’s someone we like.”

Umar has been loaned out by Roma on several occasions to fellow Serie A sides Torino and Bologna his last was to Eredivisie side NAC Breda for the second half of last season where he impressed with five goals in a total of 13 appearances.

Umar was a key member of the Nigerian team that won a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games and is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles first team.