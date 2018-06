news

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

The Super Eagles were asked to respect the victims of killings in Jos, Plateau State by wearing black arm bands.

In the match against Argentina the Super Eagles were not wearing arm bands to honour the dead victims and Nigerians expressed some disappointment.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

More to follow....