Iceland coach says Super Eagles under pressure to win

  • Published:
Heimir Hallgrimsson head coach of Iceland has hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are under pressure ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter. play The Iceland coach has stated that the Super Eagles are under pressure to win (New Strait Times)
Heimir Hallgrimsson head coach of Iceland has hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are under pressure ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.

The Super Eagles come into the fixture with after a 0-2 loss to Croatia, while Iceland were able to get a much needed point Lionel Messi’s Argentina in their own opener.

Iceland take on the Super Eagles in their second group encounter with a point and a goal, while Nigeria does not have any points and are yet to register a goal.

Speaking at a pre-match interview ahead of the encounter against the Hallgrimsson stated that the Super Eagles will be going all out for a win to stand any chance of progressing to the next stage and that his side possesses key players that can

He said, “This is a must-win game for Nigeria, and that makes it a little bit psychologically different, they have to win.”

Hallgrimsson expects the game to be a closely contested encounter and also hinted that qualification from the group will not occur until the final minutes of the final games, as he expects set pieces to be another crucial factor.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play To progress from the group the Super Eagles must get a result against Iceland (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He said, “This group is going to be decided in the last minutes, in the last game.

“It’s going to be down to some margins, a set piece, a goal in extra time. This is how this group is going to be played.”

The Super Eagles take on Iceland on Friday, June 22 at the Volgograd Stadium Kick off 4PM Nigerian time.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

