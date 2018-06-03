Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles World Cup group D opponents Iceland, Croatia lose

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia lose

Super Eagles group opponents Croatia and Iceland could not win their preparatory World Cup games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatia squad play Super Eagles opponents Iceland and Croatia lose friendlies (Twitter/Croatia)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Croatia and Iceland lost their preparatory games for the tournament.

Iceland lose 2-3 to Norway

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Iceland on Saturday, June 2 lost to Norway in a friendly encounter.

The friendly match is one of their preparatory games for the tournament in Russia.

Norway took the lead as early as the 15th minute through Bjoern Maars Johnsen when he converted a pass from Stefan Johansen.

 

Iceland equalised when Alfred Finnbogason calmly slotted in a penalty in the 30th minute as they went into the break 1-1.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson put Iceland ahead in the 70th minute, but Norway responded with a equaliser from Joshua King in the 80th minute.

Iceland squad play Iceland lost to Norway (HARALDUR GUDJONSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

King however turned provider for Alexander Soerloth who scored the winner in the 85th minute to win the game 3-2 for Norway.

Iceland continue their preparations for the World Cup when they take on Ghana in their next friendly encounter scheduled on Thursday, June 7.

Croatia lose 2-0 to Brazil

After a goalless first half which there were few chances created to score from both sides, Brazil introduced Neymar who brought about a much creative Brazil side.

Neymar opened the scoring for Brazil when he converted a pass from Phillipe Coutinho in the 69th minute.

Phillipe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic play Neymar and Firmino the match winners for Brazil (Reuters)

Brazil held on for the win with a very late goal from Roberto Firmino in the 93rd minute sealed the victory as Croatia could not get back into the game despite their array of stars such as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

Croatia will continue their preparations for the World Cup when they take on Senegal on Friday, June 8.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria vs England All you need to know about the Super Eagles friendly...bullet
2 Super Eagles New Nigerian jerseys sell-out on 1st day of releasebullet
3 England Vs Nigeria Follow live actions as Super Eagles take on Three...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Nigeria’s World Cup opponents Croatia to play Brazil
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Iceland, Croatia reveal list
Super Eagles Corluka wants Croatia to pay special attention to Nigeria ahead of World Cup clash
Iceland Super Eagles 2018 World Cup opponents to play Ghana in friendly
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponent Argentina reveal list
New Jersey Alert Croatia unveil kits for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles Croatian coach stresses importance of game against Nigeria
Iceland Super Eagles group opponents reveal World Cup jerseys
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles group D opponents Croatia, Iceland lose friendlies
2018 FIFA World Cup Argentina, Croatia, Iceland line up friendlies to prepare for Super Eagles

Football

The Legacy Meet the Abedi Ayew kids
Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
Brazil striker Neymar celebrates after scoring against Croatia
Football Neymar back with a bang as Brazil star sinks Croatia
In this file picture taken on May 11, 2017 chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, speaks during the 67th FIFA Congress in the Bahraini capital Manama
Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem