Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Croatia and Iceland lost their preparatory games for the tournament.

Iceland lose 2-3 to Norway

Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Iceland on Saturday, June 2 lost to Norway in a friendly encounter.

The friendly match is one of their preparatory games for the tournament in Russia.

Norway took the lead as early as the 15th minute through Bjoern Maars Johnsen when he converted a pass from Stefan Johansen.

Iceland equalised when Alfred Finnbogason calmly slotted in a penalty in the 30th minute as they went into the break 1-1.

Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson put Iceland ahead in the 70th minute, but Norway responded with a equaliser from Joshua King in the 80th minute.

King however turned provider for Alexander Soerloth who scored the winner in the 85th minute to win the game 3-2 for Norway.

Iceland continue their preparations for the World Cup when they take on Ghana in their next friendly encounter scheduled on Thursday, June 7.

Croatia lose 2-0 to Brazil

After a goalless first half which there were few chances created to score from both sides, Brazil introduced Neymar who brought about a much creative Brazil side.

Neymar opened the scoring for Brazil when he converted a pass from Phillipe Coutinho in the 69th minute.

Brazil held on for the win with a very late goal from Roberto Firmino in the 93rd minute sealed the victory as Croatia could not get back into the game despite their array of stars such as Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.