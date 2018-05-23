Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles get praise on social media after Atletico victory

Nigeria vs Atletico Madrid Kelechi Nwakali praised on social media as the 'heir' to Mikel Obi

Kelechi Nwakali put in a man of the match display for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid.

  Published:
Kelechi Nwakali play

Kelechi Nwakali

(Modzero Media)
Kelechi Nwakali was hailed as the 'heir' to Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, following his performance against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, May 22.

The 19-year-old played alongside his brother Chidiebere Nwakali as the Super Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the GOtvMaxCup match played on Tuesday, May 22.

Kelechi opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 31st went he sent a well drilled shot that beat Jan Oblak from distance and was superb against superstars such as Gab, Thomas Partey and Angel Correa.

Kelechi Nwakali play Kelechi Nwakali scored a very good goal against Atletico Madrid (Twitter/@ModzeroMedia)

 

His performance on the night did not go unnoticed by football loving Nigerians who took to Twitter to hail the youngster.

Reactions to Kelechi Nwakali's performance

At just 19-years, Kelechi was the star man in the Super Eagles make shift team which included his elder brother Chidiebere Nwakali.

 

The Arsenal loanee received further praise when he was compared to former French midfielder Patrick Viera who led the Gunners during their 'invincible' era.

Speaking after the game Nwakali was modest as he thanked his teammates for his performance in the game.

 

He said, "First of all, we thank God for the moment, for the chance from the coach. It was a good game from both sides. I didn't expect this from our team because we only trained 3 days before the game. It was a good game. I must commend the team."

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has released his 30-man provisional list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Kelechi is not among the selected players but big things are expected of him especially during the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later in the year.

