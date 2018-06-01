Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles get Nike Naija Mercurial 360 for World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles players get Nike boots

Nike have designed special boots for players of the Super Eagles to be worn during the World Cup.

Naija Mercurial 360 play The Super Eagles are getting brand new boots (Nike)
International kit makers Nike have created customised boots called the Naija Mercurial 360 for Super Eagles players to be worn at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nike recently countered the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who stated that the Super Eagles jerseys have been pre-ordered by over three million people.

However, according to the social media accounts of the Super Eagles players, Nike’s sponsorship of the team also extends to handing out new boots to the players.

Super Eagles play Super Eagles players will wear new sets of boots at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Super Eagles)

 

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi showed off the boots he will be wearing at the summer tournament on his official Instagram account.

Naija Mercurial 360 play The new Naija Mercurial 360 (Nike)

 

The boots are a set of Nike Mercurial which has the name of his twin daughters Ava and Mia engraved on each side of the boots.

World Cup boots

A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on

 

Some Super Eagles players such as Leicester City duo of  Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, and also Alex Iwobi also showed off their new boots for the World Cup on their social media handles.

 

Super Eagles players such as new Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun and John Ogu who have existing boots deals with Adidas will also wear their brands.  

 

The new brand of kits and anthem jackets are expected to be on display when the Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England in an international friendly on Saturday, June 2.

