news

International kit makers Nike have created customised boots called the Naija Mercurial 360 for Super Eagles players to be worn at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nike recently countered the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who stated that the Super Eagles jerseys have been pre-ordered by over three million people.

However, according to the social media accounts of the Super Eagles players, Nike’s sponsorship of the team also extends to handing out new boots to the players.

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi showed off the boots he will be wearing at the summer tournament on his official Instagram account.

The boots are a set of Nike Mercurial which has the name of his twin daughters Ava and Mia engraved on each side of the boots.

World Cup boots A post shared by Mikel Obi (@mikel_john_obi) on May 31, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Some Super Eagles players such as Leicester City duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, and also Alex Iwobi also showed off their new boots for the World Cup on their social media handles.

Super Eagles players such as new Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun and John Ogu who have existing boots deals with Adidas will also wear their brands.

The new brand of kits and anthem jackets are expected to be on display when the Super Eagles take on the Three Lions of England in an international friendly on Saturday, June 2.