Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reportedly wants Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq on loan from AS Roma with him at Rangers.

Gerrad is looking at the 6ft 6inches forward as a suitable talisman to pear head his attack at Rangers.

Rangers have only Alfredo Morelos as the only out and out striker a situation Gerrard is keen to address.

Umar who is 21-year-old is seen as an ideal striker to suit his gameplay and according to the Express, Gerrard admires his composure, balance and aerial prowess.

Bought by Roma in 2016 for a fee in the region of £2million, Umar has been loaned out repeatedly, his last was to Eredivisie side NAC Breda .

In the Netherlands, Umar contributed five goals in a total of 13 appearances for NAC Breda, and with the Dutch league similar to the Scottish league Gerrard sees him as a good option for reinforcement.

Gerrard is well aware of the task at hand in closing the gap with league winners Celtic and he has brought in three players including player of Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria on loan from Liverpool as his team begins to take shape at the Ibrox stadium.

Umar was a key member of the Nigerian team that won a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games and is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles first team.