Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Steven Gerrard wants Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq at Rangers

Umar Sadiq Gerrard wants Nigerian forward at Rangers

Steven Gerrard has shortlisted Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq as part of his summer reinforcements.

  • Published:
play Umar Sadiq is yet to play for the Super Eagles (loveworld plus)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reportedly wants Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq on loan from AS Roma with him at Rangers.

Gerrad is looking at the 6ft 6inches forward as a suitable talisman to pear head his attack at Rangers.

Rangers have only Alfredo Morelos as the only out and out striker a situation Gerrard is keen to address.

play Umar Sadiq is on a contract at AS Roma (brila.net)

 

Umar who is 21-year-old is seen as an ideal striker to suit his gameplay and according to the Express, Gerrard admires his composure, balance and aerial prowess.

Bought by Roma in 2016 for a fee in the region of £2million, Umar has been loaned out repeatedly, his last was to Eredivisie side NAC Breda.

In the Netherlands, Umar contributed five goals in a total of 13 appearances for NAC Breda, and with the Dutch league similar to the Scottish league Gerrard sees him as a good option for reinforcement.

Sadiq Umar play Umar Sadiq was loaned out to NAC Breda (Voetball)

 

Gerrard is well aware of the task at hand in closing the gap with league winners Celtic and he has brought in three players including player of Nigerian descent Ovie Ejaria on loan from Liverpool as his team begins to take shape at the Ibrox stadium.

Umar was a key member of the Nigerian team that won a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games and is yet to make an appearance for the Super Eagles first team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria U-23 Dream Team VI beat Honduras to bronze medal
AS Roma Italian side say Super Eagles did not win friendlies to cause upset at World Cup
Super Eagles 5 players that can shock Atletico Madrid
Sadiq Umar Nigerian striker makes Eredivisie Team of the week
AS Roma Italian side show support for Super Eagles for 2018 FIFA World Cup
Steven Gerrard Liverpool legend favourite to land Rangers job
Ovie Ejaria Player of Nigerian descent joins Gerrard at Rangers
Sadiq Umar Nigerian striker scores in first match for new club
Sadiq Umar Nigerian striker joins NAC Breda on loan

Football

Lionel Messi made an unhappy start to the World Cup, missing what would have been a winning penalty as Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by minnows Iceland
Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash
Five-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo (R) bagged a sublime treble against Spain in Portugal's opener in Russia 2018's stand-out match so far, the 51st of his glittering career
Football In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran
A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree
Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
Antoine Griezmann is the leader of the French attack
Football France vow to up the ante as World Cup rivals flounder