Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon wanted by Klopp at Liverpool

Moses Simon Klopp wants Super Eagles forward at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp want Simon at Liverpool as an option from the bench to replace Mane or Salah.

  • Published:
Moses Simon play Moses Simon is wanted by Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool (Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images))
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to add Super Eagles forward Moses Simon to his Liverpool squad to act as a back up for star players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Moses has been a constant performer for KAA Gent in the Belgian first division and has attracted attention from Liverpool and several other Premier League sides.

With just one year left on his current contract, Liverpool are ready to snap up the 22-year-old rising star.

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, Moses will cost the Reds about £10million and is admired by Klopp due to his ability to play on either flank, but was primarily used on the left.

The Nigerian international scored six goals and contributed four assists as Gent finished in fourth last season.

Moses Simon play Simon misses out on the World Cup due to injury (WAFU)

 

With the acquisition of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho secure from RB Leipzig and Monaco Klopp is looking forward to strengthening in attack and the goalkeeping position.

The 22-year-old is not part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to injury but is expected to be fit to start pre-season preparations with Liverpool.

The report also stated that the purchase of Simon is in no way related to the interest in Lyon forward Nabil Fekir.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach to get N10.8M for Nigeria’s 2018...bullet
2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal star says he will support Super...bullet
3 Chuba Akpom Pinnick says Arsenal star excited to commit to Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles players get Nike boots
Shehu Abdullahi Super Eagles right back assures mistakes will be corrected before World Cup
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward says it’s a pity to miss out on World Cup due to injury
Moses Simon The inside story of Super Eagles forward’s injury and how he was ruled out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Ogenyi Onazi Super Eagles midfielder responds to criticism following England performance
Samuel Kalu Nigerian forward promises to dye hair white and blue if Gent win the league
Moses Simon Liverpool join race to sign Super Eagles winger
2018 World Cup Super Eagles players get new jersey numbers
2018 FIFA World Cup Leicester City congratulate Musa, Ndidi, Iheanacho for making Super Eagles squad
Alex Iwobi Arsenal congratulate midfielder on making Super Eagles World Cup squad

Football

Francis Uzoho
2018 FIFA World Cup Super Eagles have the youngest team average at tournament
Neymar in action for Brazil in Sunday's friendly against Austria in Vienna
Football How the World Cup favourites are shaping up
AS Roma
AS Roma Italian side say Super Eagles did not win friendlies to cause upset at World Cup
Lionel Messi called time on his Argentina career after the 2016 Copa America final before promptly reneging on his decision
Football Messi says Argentina future depends on World Cup