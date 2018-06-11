news

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to add Super Eagles forward Moses Simon to his Liverpool squad to act as a back up for star players Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Moses has been a constant performer for KAA Gent in the Belgian first division and has attracted attention from Liverpool and several other Premier League sides.

With just one year left on his current contract, Liverpool are ready to snap up the 22-year-old rising star.

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, Moses will cost the Reds about £10million and is admired by Klopp due to his ability to play on either flank, but was primarily used on the left.

The Nigerian international scored six goals and contributed four assists as Gent finished in fourth last season.

With the acquisition of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho secure from RB Leipzig and Monaco Klopp is looking forward to strengthening in attack and the goalkeeping position.

The 22-year-old is not part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to injury but is expected to be fit to start pre-season preparations with Liverpool.

The report also stated that the purchase of Simon is in no way related to the interest in Lyon forward Nabil Fekir.