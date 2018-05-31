news

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is his idol.

The Super Eagles are grouped alongside Messi’s Argentina, Iceland and Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria will play Croatia and Iceland before the last group match against Argentina, but Iheanacho has revealed facing Messi is something he is looking forward to.

In an interview with Leicester City TV Iheanacho revealed he has trained alongside the Barcelona superstar during his time at Manchester City.

He said, "I've had the opportunity to train with Messi when I was at the [Manchester] City Academy and he is something else."

He then revealed that Messi is one of the players he has looked up to as a young footballer.

He said, "I hope we get something against them and he's going to play, so it's going to be something good, a memory to play against Messi. He's one of my idols so I look up to him.”

He also revealed that the Super Eagles group is tough and it will be difficult to progress.

He said: "It's a difficult group, I think the most difficult if you ask me, but people will think it is not the most difficult.

"It's going to be a difficult group because all the countries are strong and trying to get something as well.

"The countries, they are not messing around, they are strong countries so everyone will be strong and be looking to get points to go through to the next round."