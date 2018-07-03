Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa linked to Huddersfield, Fulham

news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Huddersfield and Fulham following his outstanding performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The 25-year-old took part in all three matches of the Super Eagles at the football fiesta and scored two goals in the game against Iceland.

Ahmed Musa stats

Musa who is now Nigeria’s highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup has been linked with a move to several top European sides following his performance with Huddersfield and Fulham the latest suitors.

Ahmed Musa gets interest from Premier League sides

In a report by the Mirror, the two teams are looking to fortify their attacking lone up for the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Musa is still a player of Premier League rival club Leicester City but was sent on loan to Russian outfit CSKA Moscow for the remainder of the 2017/18 season .

Since his move to England in 2016 for a reported £16.6million, the pacey forward has failed to tie down a regular shirt in attack currently led by Jamie Vardy.

Leicester City stats

The report states that Leicester City will consider offloading Musa if the price is right but will have to choose between Huddersfield that almost got relegated last season or Fulham who gained promotion to the top flight from the English Championship.