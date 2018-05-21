news

Nigerian football fans are excited about the upcoming GOtv MAX Cup which will be contested between the Super Eagles and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.

The Super Eagles take Atletico Madrid at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, May 22.

Residents in Akwa Ibom state have expressed their delight to see a European powerhouse live in Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf released a list of 23 players mostly home-based to prosecute the friendly.

In a report by Complete Sports, football fans in Uyo revealed their excitement about the forthcoming friendly in Nigeria.

A fan Inyang Bassey said, “I am very happy that Atletico Madrid is coming to Uyo. I would definitely be at the stadium to watch the team. I pray and hope that the Super Eagles give a good account of themselves.”

Another fan Sunday Ndifreke thanked the organisers of the high profile friendly game, as he stated that he is eager to see Diego Simeone.

He said, “I want to sincerely thank MultiChoice for putting together the GOtv MAX Cup and having it hosted in Uyo. I am a fan of Simeone because his team always gives everything. I definitely would be at the stadium.”