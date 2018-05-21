Home > Sports > Football >

Atletico Madrid will travel to Nigeria to take on the Super Eagles in a international friendly match.

Most of the players invited for the friendly against Atletico Madrid are home based
Nigerian football fans are excited about the upcoming GOtv MAX Cup which will be contested between the Super Eagles and Europa League winners Atletico Madrid.

The Super Eagles take Atletico Madrid at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, May 22.

Residents in Akwa Ibom state have expressed their delight to see a European powerhouse live in Nigeria.

Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf released a list of 23 players mostly home-based to prosecute the friendly.

In a report by Complete Sports, football fans in Uyo revealed their excitement about the forthcoming friendly in Nigeria.

A fan Inyang Bassey said, “I am very happy that Atletico Madrid is coming to Uyo. I would definitely be at the stadium to watch the team. I pray and hope that the Super Eagles give a good account of themselves.”

Atletico Madrid win Europa League play Europa League winner Atletico Madrid will be live in Nigeria (UEFA via Getty Images)

 

Another fan Sunday Ndifreke thanked the organisers of the high profile friendly game, as he stated that he is eager to see Diego Simeone.

He said, “I want to sincerely thank MultiChoice for putting together the GOtv MAX Cup and having it hosted in Uyo. I am a fan of Simeone because his team always gives everything. I definitely would be at the stadium.”

Simeone listed 22 players for the encounter with superstars such as Diego Costa and Antoine Greimann due for the 2018 FIFA World Cup excluded.

