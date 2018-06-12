Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles fly out to Russia in green-and-white native attires

Photos have emerged of the players in custom-made native attires designed in the national Green and White colours.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, John Ogu, Elderson Echiejile and Odion Ighalo play Super Eagles fly out to Russia in green-and-white themed native attires (Twitter/John Ogu)
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have jetted out of Austria to Russia, all donned in specially designed green-and-white-themed native attires.

After more than a week at the Avita Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Austria, the Super Eagles on Monday, June 11 jetted out to the Russian city of Yessentuki, they base for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

John Ogu, Elderson Echiejile and Odion Ighalo play Super Eagles players rocking green-and-white themed native attires as they jet out to Russia (Instagram/Super Eagles)

 

Photos of the players in the custom-made native attires designed in the national Green and White colours emerged on social media just before take-off.

There is the logo of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the chest region of the native attire.

The players complimented their look with white bowler hats and white shoes, both with touches of green.

It is not yet known who designed the attires.

Super Eagles stats

Super Eagles schedule before 2018 World Cup

Ogenyi Onazi play Skipper Mikel Obi and his assistant Onazi in the 2018 World Cup spirit as they prepare to take off to Russia with the Super Eagles (Instagram/Super Eagles)

It’s been quite a journey for the Super Eagles who first camped in Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

They played a friendly against DR Congo on Monday, May 28 before jetting out to Abuja to meet President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mikel John Obi and John Ogu play The players complimented their looks with bowler hats (Twitter/John Ogu)

 

After meeting the president, they flew to London for a friendly game against England at Wembley before heading to their training camp in Russia for their final preparation.

