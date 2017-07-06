Super Eagles fall one place in new FIFA Ranking

Following Super Eagles shocking 2-0 home loss to South Africa in May, Nigeria have dropped one place in new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, July 5.

Nigeria were 38th in the last FIFA Ranking and fourth in Africa but in the latest ranking just released, the Super Eagles have gone down one place to 39th.

The Super Eagles played two games in June but the friendly 3-0 win over Togo was not FIFA graded.

The only FIFA graded match they played in the month under review was against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles were shockingly beaten at home 2-0 by the Bafana Bafana .

With the new ranking, Nigeria fall two places in Africa from fourth to sixth. Egypt (24), Senegal (27), Congo DR (28), Tunisia (34), Cameroon (36) are all above Nigeria who are in sixth place.

Burkina Faso (44), Algeria (48), Ghana (50) and Côte d'Ivoire (56) make up Africa’s top 10.

In the World Ranking, Germany return to number one after their FIFA Confederation Cup win in Russia.

Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Switzerland make up the top five countries in world football.

Poland, Chile, Colombia, France and Belgium complete the top 10.

Africa Ranking

(1) Egypt (2) Senegal (3) Congo DR (4) Tunisia (5) Cameroon (6) Nigeria Burkina Faso (7) Algeria (8) Ghana (10) Côte d'Ivoire

World Ranking

(1) Germany (2) Brazil (3) Argentina (4) Portugal (5)