Super Eagles fall one place in new FIFA Ranking

Super Eagles Nigeria drop one place in new FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria drop one place from 38th to 39th in world and two places in Africa.

  Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play The Super Eagles of Nigeria are now the 39th country in world football (Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Following Super Eagles shocking 2-0 home loss to South Africa in May, Nigeria have dropped one place in new FIFA Ranking released on Thursday, July 5.

Nigeria were 38th in the last FIFA Ranking and fourth in Africa but in the latest ranking just released, the Super Eagles have gone down one place to 39th.

Kelechi Iheanacho play The Super Eagles shockingly lost to South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifiers (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Why Super Eagles lost to South Africa

The Super Eagles played two games in June but the friendly 3-0 win over Togo was not FIFA graded.

The only FIFA graded match they played in the month under review was against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles were shockingly beaten at home 2-0 by the Bafana Bafana.

With the new ranking, Nigeria fall two places in Africa from fourth to sixth. Egypt (24), Senegal (27), Congo DR (28), Tunisia (34), Cameroon (36) are all above Nigeria who are in sixth place.

Burkina Faso (44), Algeria (48), Ghana (50) and Côte d'Ivoire (56) make up Africa’s top 10.

In the World Ranking, Germany return to number one after their FIFA Confederation Cup win in Russia.

Germany National Team play Germany are now number one after winning the 2017 Confederation Cup (AFP)

 

Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and Switzerland make up the top five countries in world football.

Poland, Chile, Colombia, France and Belgium complete the top 10.

Africa Ranking

(1) Egypt (2) Senegal (3) Congo DR (4) Tunisia (5) Cameroon (6) Nigeria Burkina Faso (7) Algeria (8) Ghana (10)  Côte d'Ivoire

World Ranking

(1) Germany (2) Brazil (3) Argentina (4) Portugal (5)

