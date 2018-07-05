Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke among panel to decide World best

FIFA has included Emmanuel Amunike among the panel to determine the World Player of the Year.

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke is among the panel set up by FIFA to shortlist the  2017/2018 season men’s footballers and coaches of the year. play Emmanuel Amuneke has been included in the FIFA Awards panel (Goal)
Amuneke was a member of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and went on to score at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America.

The 47-year-old also coached the Golden Eaglets to win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Amuneke is joined in the panel by retired footballers Ronaldo Nazario de Lima, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Lothar Matthaus and Alessandro Nesta.

Golden Eaglets' Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke play Emmanuel Amunike led Nigeria to the FIFA U-17 World Cup (Sugarsport)

Other panelists include Sami Jabar, CHA Bum-Kun, Andy Roxburgh, Kaka, Wynston Rufer and Carlos Alberto Parreira and coach Fabio Capello.

Amuneke and his co-panelists will shortlist nominees for the 3rd edition of the Best FIFA Football Awards.

10 nominees in each of the categories are expected to be announced on Monday, July 23, with voting expected to commence on the same day and will end on Friday, August 10.

This year awards are expected to be more keenly followed following the 2018 FIFA World Cup which has seen star players take centre stage.

National team head coaches and team captains will take part in the voting processes alongside football supporters, and over 200 selected media representatives.

play Amuneke will play a part in deciding the winners of the FIFA Awards

Last years award saw Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo emerge, winner of the Best Men’s Player Award, while Lieke Martens of the Netherlands was crowned Best Women’s Player, while Best Men’s and Women’s Coach were won by Zinédine Zidane and Sarina Wiegman respectively.

For the other awards such as Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award, FIFA Puskás Award, FIFA Fan Award, Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award will be selected by a panel of legends.

The award ceremony is scheduled to return to London on Monday, September, 24.

