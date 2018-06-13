Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi recovers from nose bleed

Tyronne Ebuehi is fit for the opening game after recovering from a nose bleed.

  • Published:
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has recovered from 'nose bleed' to be fit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia. play Ebuehi is fit to play against Croatia after a nose bleed scare (Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has recovered from 'nose bleed' to be fit for Nigeria's 2018 FIFA World Cup opener against Croatia.

Ebuehi has been impressive for the Super Eagles during the World Cup preparatory matches against DR Congo, England and the Czech Republic.

Tyronne Ebuehi Stats

The 22-year-old defender is expected to compete with Shehu Abdullahi for the right back spot in the Super Eagles.

Tyronne Ebuehi play Ebuehi is now fit to feature for the Super Eagles (Twitter/NFF)

 

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr revealed at a press conference that Ebuehi will partake in training at the Essentuki based ahead of their World Cup opener against Croatia after a nose bleed in their last training session of Tuesday, June 12.

He said, "He's fit and there are no injury problems in the team."

The Super Eagles take on Croatia on Saturday, June 16 before facing other group opponents Iceland and Croatia.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

