Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says Czech result does not matter

Nigeria 0 vs Czech Republic 1 Gernot Rohr says friendly results don't matter

The Super Eagles have failed to win any of their last three games but Gernot Rohr is not worried.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play The Super Eagles lost 0-1 to Czech Republic (NFF)
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that the friendly results do not matter ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles lost 0-1 to the Czech Republic in a friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.

The result meant that the Super Eagles have failed to win any of their preparatory games after an earlier  1-1 draw against DR Congo, 2-1 loss to England.

Brian Idowu play The Super Eagles could not recover from an early goal

The latest defeat has made Nigerian supporters give up hope on the dream of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr, however, has come out to state that the results in the friendly matches are inconsequential as only the result at the World Cup matters.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Twitter handle, Rohr urged Nigerians not to pay much attention to the teams results in the friendlies.

Mikel Obi play Mikel Obi could not save the Super Eagles from defeat

He said, “We’ve 9 days to be ready for our 1st match vs Croatia, as at today we are not ready. I am not sad because of this result, the result that matters will be in Russia.”

The Super Eagles have no more friendly games and will continue their preparations for the World Cup in their Austrian camp ahead of the first game of the tournament against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

