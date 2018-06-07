news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that the friendly results do not matter ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles lost 0-1 to the Czech Republic in a friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.

The result meant that the Super Eagles have failed to win any of their preparatory games after an earlier 1-1 draw against DR Congo, 2-1 loss to England.

The latest defeat has made Nigerian supporters give up hope on the dream of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

Rohr, however, has come out to state that the results in the friendly matches are inconsequential as only the result at the World Cup matters.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Twitter handle, Rohr urged Nigerians not to pay much attention to the teams results in the friendlies.

He said, “We’ve 9 days to be ready for our 1st match vs Croatia, as at today we are not ready. I am not sad because of this result, the result that matters will be in Russia.”