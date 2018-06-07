The Super Eagles have failed to win any of their last three games but Gernot Rohr is not worried.
The Super Eagles lost 0-1 to the Czech Republic in a friendly encounter on Wednesday, June 6.
The result meant that the Super Eagles have failed to win any of their preparatory games after an earlier 1-1 draw against DR Congo, 2-1 loss to England.
The latest defeat has made Nigerian supporters give up hope on the dream of winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Rohr, however, has come out to state that the results in the friendly matches are inconsequential as only the result at the World Cup matters.
According to a statement by the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Twitter handle, Rohr urged Nigerians not to pay much attention to the teams results in the friendlies.
He said, “We’ve 9 days to be ready for our 1st match vs Croatia, as at today we are not ready. I am not sad because of this result, the result that matters will be in Russia.”
The Super Eagles have no more friendly games and will continue their preparations for the World Cup in their Austrian camp ahead of the first game of the tournament against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.