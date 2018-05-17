Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem focused on making 23-man squad

Awaziem has set his sights on making the final 23-man list for the World Cup.

  • Published:
Awaziem is focused on making the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has stated that he is focused on making the final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Awaziem is among the 30-man preliminary list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup released by head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 21-year-old already has made three appearances for the Super Eagles, his most recent in the 0-2 loss to Serbia in March.

Awaziem has made three appearances for the Super Eagles

 

The Nantes defender is, however, relishing the chance to prove to Rohr that he deserves to be part of the final squad to Russia.

In a report by Complete Sports, Awaziem stated that his performance against the Serbians was just a bad day at the office and hopes to rectify the impression of Nigerian football supporters.

He said, “Its a rare opportunity for me and I think that has given me the motivation to work harder and want to get in to prove that my performance against Serbia was a one-off.

“I’ve been in a lot of squads in the past year but this one I must make it count. The World Cup is every player’s dream and I am happy to be in the preliminary squad. The fight is still on.”

Awaziem has been impressive for Nantes in Ligue 1

 

Awaziem who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes from Porto stated that he will decide his future after the World Cup which is his primary focus.

He said, “And I know if I play to my ability I will have a good chance. It’s up to me to do that.

“I settled in well at Nantes but I want to focus on making the final 23 with the Super Eagles. After the World Cup, a decision will be made on where next I will be playing.”

He has made 23 appearances for Nantes in Ligue 1 this season and should join up with the Super Eagles after their final league game with Strassbourg on Saturday, May 19.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
