Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has stated that he is focused on making the final 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Awaziem is among the 30-man preliminary list for the 2018 FIFA World Cup released by head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 21-year-old already has made three appearances for the Super Eagles, his most recent in the 0-2 loss to Serbia in March.

The Nantes defender is, however, relishing the chance to prove to Rohr that he deserves to be part of the final squad to Russia.

In a report by Complete Sports, Awaziem stated that his performance against the Serbians was just a bad day at the office and hopes to rectify the impression of Nigerian football supporters.

He said, “Its a rare opportunity for me and I think that has given me the motivation to work harder and want to get in to prove that my performance against Serbia was a one-off.

“I’ve been in a lot of squads in the past year but this one I must make it count. The World Cup is every player’s dream and I am happy to be in the preliminary squad. The fight is still on.”

Awaziem who is on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes from Porto stated that he will decide his future after the World Cup which is his primary focus.

He said, “And I know if I play to my ability I will have a good chance. It’s up to me to do that.

“I settled in well at Nantes but I want to focus on making the final 23 with the Super Eagles. After the World Cup, a decision will be made on where next I will be playing.”