Super Eagles CHAN 30-man squad to begin training in Kaduna

A 30-man Super Eagles Team B squad will begin training this weekend in Kaduna for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against either Togo or the Benin Republic in August.

Chief Coach of the Super Eagles Salisu Yusuf on Monday, July 10 released a list of 30 home-based players he has invited for the qualifiers next month.



CHAN is exclusively for home-based players.

Current leading goalscorer of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Stephen Odey of MFM FC and his teammate Sikiru Olatunbosun are among the popular names in the squad.

Chima Akas, Jamiu Alimi, Stephen Eze, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Osas Okoro, who all featured at last year’s CHAN in Rwanda are included in the team.

Kano Pillars durable midfielder Rabiu Ali, who featured at the 2014 CHAN in South Africa, has also been named in the team.

Yusuf who as Chief Coach of the Super Eagles is an assistant to the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr is in charge of the CHAN team.

Nigeria have only qualified for two editions of CHAN, finishing third in South Africa 2014 and crashing out in the first round of Rwanda 2016.

The full Squad

Goalkeepers: Theophilus Afelokhai (Enyimba), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC Ifeanyiubah), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United), Okiemute Odah(Lobi Stars)

Defenders: Nasiru Sani (Katsina United), Stephen Eze (FC Ifeanyiubah), Elijah Golbe (Plateau United), Jamiu Alimi (Kano Pillars), Emmanuel Ariwachukwu (Akwa United), Chima Akas (Enyimba), Orji Kalu (Rangers), Chinedu Ajanah (ABS FC)

Midfielders: Hafiz Aremu (Akwa United),Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Thomas Zenke (Nasarawa United), Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’ (Akwa United), Austin Oladapo (Gombe United), Raphael Ayagwa (Lobi Stars), Samuel Matthias (El Kanemi Warriors), Chiamaka Madu (Rangers), Emeka Atuloma (Rivers United)

Forwards: Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun (MFM FC), Osas Okoro (Rangers) Ifeanyi George (Rangers), Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors), Kingsley Eduwo (Lobi Stars), Prince Aggreh (FC Ifeanyiubah),Mfon Udoh (Enyimba)