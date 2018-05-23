Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles camp has opened ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

(Instagram/Elderson Echiejile)
The Super Eagles camp did not open until Tuesday, May 22 but seven players had already reported to duty at the Le Meridian Hotel in Uyo.

The camp opened on Tuesday for the 30 players that have been included in Super Eagles provisional squad ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

By midnight on Monday, there were also already seven Super Eagles players in camp.

Onazi, Troost-Ekong, Lokosa and Ezenwa where the first arrivals and were later joined by Aina and Echiejile.

Iwobi who landed in Uyo via an Air Peace morning flight from Lagos with his dad was the last arrival on Monday.

On Monday evening, the seven players trained in the indoor gym of the Le Meridien Hotel in Uyo.

They later met up with a host of Atletico Madrid players who were in town for the GOTV Max Cup game against a selected Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

After breakfast on Tuesday morning, they had another light training at the indoor gym of the hotel before retiring to their rooms to await more arrivals.

Stephen Eze, Kenneth Omeruo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidozie Awaziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Tyrone Ebuehi and Dele Ajiboye all arrived 11: 30 am on Tuesday.

They will hold their first official training in the morning of Wednesday, May 23 ahead of their friendly game against DR Congo on Monday, May 28 in Port Harcourt.

