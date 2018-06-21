news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.

The southern Russian town of Volgograd will host the encounter between the Super Eagles and Iceland, on Friday, June 22 at 4 PM Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles travelled to Volgograd from the team’s camp base in Essentuki via a flight from FIFA and the players will stay at the Hampton by Hilton where they had lunch before a moment alone in their various rooms.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

At the hotel lobby, some players of the Super Eagles such as Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, and John Ogu entertained the request of selfies from some supporters in the lobby.

The team will train at the Volgograd Arena on Thursday evening as the Iceland team arrived the venue a day earlier and have done there require training session on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the clash Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr underlined the importance of the clash.

He said, “We have watched the game against Croatia again to see our mistakes so that we can correct them. It will be a tough game. We have to be at our best and be more professional with our defending especially from set-pieces.

“We have to be fully focused and not lose concentration all through the game. I believe with hard work we can get a good result. In truth, there is no need to add to the pressure we have now. More pressure on the team will not necessarily translate to better results.”

Several reports suggest some slight changes to the team that played against Croatia, as Rohr aims to get a win against the Euro 2016 quarterfinalist.