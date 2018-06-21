Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles arrive Volgograd for Iceland at the World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland

The Super Eagles are now at the venue for their encounter against Iceland on Friday, June 22.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland. play The Super Eagles are set for an all important game against Iceland
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.

The southern Russian town of Volgograd will host the encounter between the Super Eagles and Iceland, on Friday, June 22 at 4 PM Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles travelled to Volgograd from the team’s camp base in Essentuki via a flight from FIFA and the players will stay at the Hampton by Hilton where they had lunch before a moment alone in their various rooms.

Croatia vs Nigeria stats

At the hotel lobby, some players of the Super Eagles such as Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi, and John Ogu entertained the request of selfies from some supporters in the lobby.

The team will train at the Volgograd Arena on Thursday evening as the Iceland team arrived the venue a day earlier and have done there require training session on the pitch.

Speaking ahead of the clash Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr underlined the importance of the clash.

Mikel John Obi, Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi play To progress from the group the Super Eagles must get a result against Iceland (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He said, “We have watched the game against Croatia again to see our mistakes so that we can correct them. It will be a tough game. We have to be at our best and be more professional with our defending especially from set-pieces.

“We have to be fully focused and not lose concentration all through the game. I believe with hard work we can get a good result. In truth, there is no need to add to the pressure we have now. More pressure on the team will not necessarily translate to better results.”

Several reports suggest some slight changes to the team that played against Croatia, as Rohr aims to get a win against the Euro 2016 quarterfinalist.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeriabullet
2 World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournamentbullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters deny trying to bring Chickens to stadium
World Cup 2018 5 Iceland players Super Eagles have to watch in Group D clash
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi says he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad
World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel is a bad '10' for Nigeria
World Cup 2018 Ndidi says Super Eagles have moved past Croatia defeat
World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
World Cup 2018 Okocha says Super Eagles lost because players were out of position

Football

Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
World Cup 2018 Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
Ogenyi Onazi
Super Eagles Onazi reportedly returns to Nigeria’s starting XI for Group D clash against Iceland
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi is a bad 'No 10' for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Super Eagles Nigeria’s coach Rohr disagrees with Mourinho over Mikel’s position
Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Iceland Preview Bruised Super Eagles looking to answer several questions in crucial Group D clash