news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his players are humbled and angry after a 0-1 to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The defeat to Czech Republic means that the Super Eagles were not able to win any of their last three preparatory games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The consecutive defeats however seem to have given the Super Eagles more motivation as they continue their preparations for the tournament in Russia.

Rohr revealed the mood of the players in camp after the defeat to Czech Republic in a statement on the Super Eagles official Twitter account.

He said, “After the loss to the Czech Republic, there is positive anger among the players & staff. This keeps us focused & humble.”

The statement all revealed that the players quietly went through a recovery session after their exertions in the game against Czech Republic.

The statement said, "It was quiet in camp today. Our boys had excellent recovery session this morning. Coach Gernot Rohr."

Rohr earlier stated that the result of the friendly matches do not matter ahead of the World Cup.