Gernot Rohr says Super Eagles are humble, angry after Czech defeat

Defeat to Czech Republic has given the Super Eagles more motivation to prove critics wrong.

  • Published:
Super Eagles players humble, angry after Czech defeat play The Super Eagles are preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his players are humbled and angry after a  0-1 to the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6.

The defeat to Czech Republic means that the Super Eagles were not able to win any of their last three preparatory games for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The consecutive defeats however seem to have given the Super Eagles more motivation as they continue their preparations for the tournament in Russia.

Rohr revealed the mood of the players in camp after the defeat to Czech Republic in a statement on the Super Eagles official Twitter account.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles lost to Czech 0-1 (NFF)

He said, “After the loss to the Czech Republic, there is positive anger among the players & staff. This keeps us focused & humble.”

The statement all revealed that the players quietly went through a recovery session after their exertions in the game against Czech Republic.

The statement said,  "It was quiet in camp today. Our boys had excellent recovery session this morning. Coach Gernot Rohr."

Brian Idowu play The Super Eagles could not recover from an early goal

Rohr earlier stated that the result of the friendly matches do not matter ahead of the World Cup.

The Super Eagles have no more friendly games and will continue their preparations for the World Cup in their Austrian camp ahead of the first game of the tournament against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

