Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa has completed a move to CSKA Moscow from English Premier League side Leicester City.

Musa who was signed by Leicester City after their Premier League triumph in 2016, will move to his former club CSKA Moscow on loan till the end of the season.

The pacey forward's move was confirmed by CSKA Moscow's official twitter account which wrote "Ahmed Musa returns to Moscow"

Musa was signed for a fee in the region of £16 million, he was unable to displaced English man Jamie Vardy in the starting line up, but scored a total of five goals for the foxes.

The striker also posted a message on his official Instagram "Alhamdulillah Am Back Home"

Musa's move will come as a relieve to Super Eagles technical Adviser Gernot Rohr who will be excited to see the forward get more minutes on the pitch as he prepares for the World Cup.

The forward leaves compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi at Leicester City, but will have the company of Nigerian forward Aaron Samuel at CSKA Moscow.

Ahmed started played for Nigerian side Kano Pillars before his move abroad to play for VVV-Venlo, CSKA Moscow and Leicester City.

The forward will now hope his move gets him ready for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Musa has 67 appearances for the Super Eagles and has contributed 13 goals.