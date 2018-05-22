news

The Super Eagles take on Europa League winners in an international friendly match scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo on Tuesday, May 22.

The 23-players listed by coach Salisu Yusuf will not be going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup but have a chance to prove to the first team ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers later in the year.

Chidiebere Nwakali

Chidiebere Nwakali is on loan at Scottish Abeerden from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 21-year-old was part of the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup and big things have been expected of him since.

He can play as an anchor midfield man or attacking midfielder who can cause the Atletico team trouble.

He was called up by Gernot Rohr severally for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers but failed to feature and now has a chance to prove himself.

Dayo Ojo

Dayo Ojo was one of Salisu’s key players at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) even though Nigeria lost heavily in the final.

He plays as a central midfielder and can also slot in on the right side of the defense.

He currently plays for Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Sunshine Stars and if he impresses in a big game against Atletico a bigger move to Europe becomes a possibility.

Ojo has shown that he can be dominant in midfield and if he does against Europe's best he may get a promotion to the first team set up.

Kelechi Nwakali

Kelechi Nwakali is on loan at Dutch side MVV Maastricht from Premier League outfit.

Like his brother, he is a midfielder and he captained the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Big things were expected of Kelechi, who is seen as a future replacement for Mikel Obi and a deep-lying playmaker like Patrick Viera.

He must, however, prove himself in this friendly encounter.

Ikouwem Utin

For those not familiar with the NPFL Ikouwem Utin is one of the star players in the league.

He plays for Enyimba International and is the current captain of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria .

He plays in the left back position and despite just being 19-years-old, big things are expected of him in the national team.

He was part of the 2018 CHAN team and now has experience in the CAF Confederation Cup, but will aim to be the long term replacement for Elderson Echiejele.

He has any opportunity to make a case for himself ahead of the AFCON qualifiers with a decent performance against Atletico Madrid.

Sadiq Umar

Sadiq Umar is on loan at Eredivisie outfit NAC Breda from Serie A powerhouse AS Roma.

All things being equal, Umar is expected to spearhead the Super Eagles attack against Atletico.

Umar was part of the Dream Team that won a bronze medal in the football event of the 2016 Olympic Games.

Still 21, Umar should face a much softer Atletico defense with stars Diego Godin and Luca Hernandez not included in Diego Simeone’s 22-man list for the encounter.

With the Super Eagles still needing a potent goal scorer, Umar has an opportunity to prove to Rohr and Nigerian that he deserves the spot ahead of the invited forwards for the tournament.