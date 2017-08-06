Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Super Cup :  German video review stumbles on debut

Super Cup German video review stumbles on debut

The new German video review ran into trouble on its first serious test but despite the embarrasment officials insist it did not decide the Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Super Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The new German video review ran into trouble on its first serious test but despite the embarrasment officials insist it did not decide the Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Super Cup play

The new German video review ran into trouble on its first serious test but despite the embarrasment officials insist it did not decide the Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Super Cup

(AFP/File)

Real Madrid Club expected to give MLS stars intense match
Pre-season Friendly Walcott shines as Arsenal trounce Benfica
Chelsea Club in transfer talks 'every day', manager Conte says
Renato Sanches Bayern's Ancelotti says decision on midfielder after pre-season
In Hong Kong 'Killer pitch' and food poisoning haunt Asia football tours
Nouri Ajax midfielder out of coma, but brain damage unchanged
Liverpool Coutinho bid a waste of time, Klopp tells Barca
Pre-season Friendlies Coutinho stunner gives Liverpool Hong Kong win
Philippe Coutinho Hands off playmaker, Klopp warns Barcelona
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new German video review ran into trouble on its first serious test but despite the embarrassment officials insist it did not decide the Bayern Munich win over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's Super Cup.

The German Football Association (DFB) and German Football League (DFL) said in a joint statement that the still experimental video assistant referee system had malfunctioned during Saturday's match at Borussia Dortmund, stoking a debate about the new technology.

Bayern Munich won the game 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out after regulation time ended 2-2.

The play in question came when Christian Pulisic's early goal for Dortmund was cancelled out by Robert Lewandowski on 18 minutes.

A referee was trying to determine if Bayern's Joshua Kimmich was offside when he made the assist.

"The calibrated lines that the video assistant normally has to support offside decisions were not available in the first half due to technical problems," they said, meaning the referee had to make the call without VAR," the statement revealed.

DFB and DFL cited officials as saying that, based on a subsequent review of televised images, the decision had been correct and would have been the same with VAR.

VAR was used for the first time in a senior international tournament during June's Confederations Cup in Russia.

The system worked to varying degrees of success, with many incorrect decisions rectified, but many critics accused it of taking too long and being confusing for supporters.

Australia's A-League announced in April that it would become the first top-level domestic league to implement the system, while Germany and Portugal are slated to test it this season.

"We have always said that in the beginning of the VAR project, small problems could arise," DFB's chief referee instructor Hellmut Krug was quoted in the statement as saying.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure, and are optimistic, that all the problems will be resolved by the start of the Bundesliga season on August 18."

Bayern begin their title defence with a home game against Bayer Leverkusen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Player gets injured on Leicester City debutbullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles star facing jail term for lying to US courtbullet
3 Neymar Annoyed Barcelona won't pay player's bonusbullet

Football

Arsenal's French striker Alexandre Lacazette controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Benfica at The Emirates Stadium in north London on July 29, 2017
Lacazette Striker gets Wembley start for Arsenal
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during his presentation to the fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 5, 2017
Neymar PSG will make striker 'best in world' - Pastore
FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez of kicks the ball during a MLS game against the Philadelphia Union
MLS Video review makes inpact in debut
Bayern Munich's midfielder Joshua Kimmich (L) and his teammates celebrate after scoring on August 5, 2017
German Super Cup Miss by Dortmund's Bartra hands Bayern the title