Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Sunshine Queens had several of their players injured after attacks from fans of Bayelsa Queens after a league game.

Sunshine Queens travelled to Nembe to face Bayelsa Queens in an NWFL Matchday 12 fixture on Wednesday, July 19.

Pulse Sports learnt that fans of the home side, Bayelsa Queens were very hostile towards their visitors throughout the game.

Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Elizabeth Johnson was reportedly a target after making a series of saves during the game to frustrate the home side.

After the game, the Sunshine Queens players were attacked. Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Johnson was rushed to the hospital for treatments.

Johnson was very impressive in the tie, saving an 83rd-minute penalty from Bokiri Joy with the tie still goalless.

Bayelsa Queens eventually got a winner with a 90th-minute strike from Aminat Yakubu, a former Sunshine Queen player.

Nigeria Women Premier League - Week 12 Results

Group A

Ibom Angels 4-0 FC Robo Queens

Bayelsa Queens 1-0 Sunshine Queens

Thursday, July 20

Rivers Angels Vs Abia Angels

Group B

Confluence Queens 1-0 Edo Queens

Delta Queens 1-1 Pelican Stars

Thursday, July 20

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Saadatu Amazon