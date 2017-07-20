Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Sunshine Queens players attacked by Bayelsa Queen fans after NWFL game

Sunshine Queens Players attacked after Bayelsa Queens fans after NWFL game

Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Johnson was rushed to the hospital for treatments after they were attacked during the game.

Elizabeth Johnson play Sunshine Queens players were attacked by Bayelsa Queens fans after a NWFL game

Women Football Dalung assures NWFL of continued support for female football
Rivers Angels 5 things to know about new Nigerian women’s league champions
Onoriode Iliviede Bayelsa Queens player collapses during NWFL game
Nigeria Women Football League NWFL get N10M boost from LMC
Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Sunshine Queens had several of their players injured after attacks from fans of Bayelsa Queens after a league game.

Sunshine Queens travelled to Nembe to face Bayelsa Queens in an NWFL Matchday 12 fixture on Wednesday, July 19. 

Pulse Sports learnt that fans of the home side, Bayelsa Queens were very hostile towards their visitors throughout the game.

Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Elizabeth Johnson was reportedly a target after making a series of saves during the game to frustrate the home side.

After the game, the Sunshine Queens players were attacked.  Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Johnson was rushed to the hospital for treatments.

Johnson was very impressive in the tie, saving an 83rd-minute penalty from Bokiri Joy with the tie still goalless.

Elizabeth Johnson play Sunshine Queens goalkeeper Elizabeth Johnson was injured after the attack and rushed to the hospital

 

Bayelsa Queens eventually got a winner with a 90th-minute strike from Aminat Yakubu, a former Sunshine Queen player.

Nigeria Women Premier League - Week 12 Results

Group A

Ibom Angels 4-0 FC Robo Queens

Bayelsa Queens 1-0 Sunshine Queens

Thursday, July 20

Rivers Angels Vs Abia Angels

Group B

Confluence Queens 1-0 Edo Queens

Delta Queens 1-1 Pelican Stars

Thursday, July 20

Nasarawa Amazons Vs Saadatu Amazon

