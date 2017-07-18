Sunday Stephen delighted after Real Salt Lake Vs Man United

Nigerian and Real Salt Lake midfielder Sunday Stephen was delighted after facing Manchester United in a pre-season game in the United States on Monday, July 17.

Sunny as he is called at the Real Salt Lake was in the starting line-up as they lost 2-1 to Premier League giants Manchester United.

After the game, the Nigerian player revealed that he was delighted to meet some of his former teammates and Spanish friends.

The 28-year-old spent about six years in Spain –where he knew the likes of Juan Mata and Ander Herrera- playing for the likes of Valencia, Osasuna, Betis and Numancia.

''It was fun playing with a team of such calibre and I am glad to have met with my old Spaniard friends including Jose Mourinho,'' the midfielder told All Nigeria Soccer.

''Mourinho was asked during his press conference about Real Salt Lake and kudos to him to have complimented my team.

''Juan Mata gave me the shirt he played with after the game.''

The midfielder has been playing in the MLS since January 2016 from Turkish side Alanyaspor.

He played for Nigeria at the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada and has one Super Eagles cap.