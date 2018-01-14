Sunday Oliseh wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard

news

Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh has led Dutch club Fortuna Sittard to their first trophy in 23 years.

Oliseh’s side on Friday, January 12 beat Ajax Jong in a Dutch second division encounter to become the Second-period champions.

Djibril Dianessy netted a brace for Fortuna in the first half and not even a 73-minute goal by Darren Sidoel could stop them from getting the three points.

Dutch Eerste Divisie's Second-period champions

The win which is Fortuna’s seventh in a row makes them Fortuna Sittard the Second Period champions of the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

Leaders after matchday 20 of the Dutch Eerste Divisie are named the Second Period Champions.

“Our victory over Jong Ajax 2-1 today @FortunaSittard not only makes it a record 7 victories in a row but secures us the 2nd Period title. Fortuna's 1st title in 23 years.God is Great!,” Oliseh said on Twitter.

Between matchday 12 and 10, Oliseh’s Fortuna won eight games and lost just one.