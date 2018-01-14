Home > Sports > Football >

Sunday Oliseh wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard

Sunday Oliseh Nigerian coach wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard

Between matchday 12 and 10, Oliseh’s Fortuna won eight games and lost just one.

  • Published:
Sunday Oliseh and Fortuna Sittard coaches play Sunday Oliseh wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard (Twitter/Sunday Oliseh )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh has led Dutch club Fortuna Sittard to their first trophy in 23 years.

Oliseh’s side on Friday, January 12 beat Ajax Jong in a Dutch second division encounter to become the Second-period champions.

Djibril Dianessy netted a brace for Fortuna in the first half  and not even a 73-minute goal by  Darren Sidoel could stop them from getting the three points.

Dutch Eerste Divisie's Second-period champions

The win which is Fortuna’s seventh in a row makes them Fortuna Sittard the Second Period champions of the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

Fortuna Sittard play Sunday Oliseh wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard (Sunday Oliseh/Twitter)

 

Leaders after matchday 20 of the Dutch Eerste Divisie are named the Second Period Champions.

“Our victory over Jong Ajax 2-1 today @FortunaSittard not only makes it a record 7 victories in a row but secures us the 2nd Period title. Fortuna's 1st title in 23 years.God is Great!,” Oliseh said on Twitter.

Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh wins trophy with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard (Sunday Oliseh/Twitter)

 

Between matchday 12 and 10, Oliseh’s Fortuna won eight games and lost just one.

Oliseh has been impressive at Fortuna who now top of the Dutch Eerste Divisie table 44 points from 20 games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilson Oruma Ex-teammates of Super Eagles star are planning to raise...bullet
2 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star suffers mental breakdown after...bullet
3 Faiq Bolkiah The Leicester City reserve player who is richer than...bullet

Related Articles

Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach has carried his 'wahala' to Netherlands
William Troost-Ekong Deemed too soft by Sunday Oliseh, Super Eagles defender has a word for his former coach
Vincent Enyeama Former Super Eagles captain says he will return to the team
Sunday Oliseh Fortuna Sittard coach reveals why he cannot sign a Nigerian player
Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles boss voted the best coach in Netherlands
Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles manager grabs 20th win as Fortuna Sittard go second
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 Nigerian coaches of the year

Football

Wilson Oruma and brother Daniel
Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star all smiles as his brother shares new photos
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola saw his style questioned as he struggled to make an early impact at the Etihad Stadium
Football Guardiola delighted by renaissance of attacking style
Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel has also coached Getafe and Sevilla
Football Malaga replace sacked Michel with Gonzalez
Monaco forward Keita Balde (L) vies with Montpellier midfielder Ellyes Skhiri during their French Ligue 1 match
Football Monaco frustrated as Marseille sink Rennes