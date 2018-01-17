Home > Sports > Football >

Sunday Oliseh speaks on 1998 FIFA World Cup goal against Spain

Sunday Oliseh ‘Goal against Spain at France 98 ‘one of the best moments of his life’ Super Eagles great says

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, Olise captain is still talking about that goal.

  • Published:
Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh speaks on 1998 FIFA World Cup goal against Spain (BBC )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles great Sunday Oliseh has described his goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France as one of the best moments of in his life.

Oliseh scored Nigeria’s winner in a 3-2 against Spain in a group game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the former Super Eagles captain is still talking about that goal.

 

Responding to a video trivia question asked on Twitter by the FIFA World Cup Trivia account, Oliseh wrote; “One of my best moments in life.”

Stunning strike

Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh ahd 63 caps for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Omni Sports)
 

Oliseh’s stunning striker came in the 78th minute after Mutiu Adepoju and Garba Lawal had restored parity for Nigeria at 2-2.

Fernand Hierro and Raul Gonzalez put Spain in the lead twice in the game.

Oliseh went on to play 63 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance, the Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles midfielder recuperating in Lagos hospitalbullet
2 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star all smiles as his brother shares...bullet
3 Wilson Oruma Former Super Eagles star suffers mental breakdown after...bullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Birthday Sunday Oliseh turns 41
Sunday Oliseh Former Super Eagles coach appointed manager of Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard
Sunday Oliseh NFF confirms ex-international as Super Eagles coach
#ThrowBackThursday Sunday Oliseh scores belter against Spain
Pulse List 2017 Top 5 Nigerian coaches of the year

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Nigerian striker makes history with the first goal in English football awarded by VAR
Enyimba
NPFL Social media ranking of the 20 clubs in the league
Ronaldinho
Ronaldinho Brazil great has retired from football according to his brother
Diego Maradona is making headlines in Argentina as he looks unlikely to attend his daughter's wedding
Football Maradona daughter's wedding fuels family drama