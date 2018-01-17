Sunday Oliseh speaks on 1998 FIFA World Cup goal against Spain

news

Super Eagles great Sunday Oliseh has described his goal against Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France as one of the best moments of in his life.

Oliseh scored Nigeria’s winner in a 3-2 against Spain in a group game of the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the former Super Eagles captain is still talking about that goal.

Responding to a video trivia question asked on Twitter by the FIFA World Cup Trivia account, Oliseh wrote; “One of my best moments in life.”

Stunning strike

Oliseh’s stunning striker came in the 78th minute after Mutiu Adepoju and Garba Lawal had restored parity for Nigeria at 2-2.

Fernand Hierro and Raul Gonzalez put Spain in the lead twice in the game.

Oliseh went on to play 63 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

For the 2018 FIFA World Cup which will be Nigeria’s sixth appearance, the Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D alongside Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.