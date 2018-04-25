Home > Sports > Football >

Sunday Oliseh says current Super Eagles team is one of the best

Sunday Oliseh Super Eagles legend says current national team one of the best

Sunday Oliseh draws comparison between current Super Eagles and 1994 set.

Sunday Oliseh play Sunday Oliseh represented Nigeria at the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup tournaments (Guardian)
Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has stated that the current crop of players in the national team are of the one best assembled in years.

Oliseh played for the Super Eagles between 1993 and 2002 and went on to coach the team from 2015 till 2016.

Oliseh who was a member of the first Super Eagles team to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 1994 stated that this current squad is one of the best teams in the history of the country.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles recently lost to Serbia (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Speaking in an interview on Brila FM, Oliseh showered praises on the current Super Eagles team.

The former Fortuna Sittard coach said, “This is one of the best teams we’ve assembled in years. They are fast, young, they’re enterprising and fresh.

"It might be a disadvantage because it could mean they’ll struggle for cohesion but they’ve not been overworked.”

The 1994 Super Eagles team is regarded by many as the golden generation and are very highly rated.

The team not only secured Nigeria’s first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, some of the players also went on to win a gold medal in the football event of the 1996 Olympic Games.

Super Eagles play Oliseh believes the current crop of players are as good as his own set (Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images))

 

Oliseh believes that the teams are similar in quality, he said;"this team is similar to what we had in Atlanta.”

Despite Nigeria's recent loss to Serbia in a friendly game, Oliseh tipped the Super Eagles to do well at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

