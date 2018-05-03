Home > Sports > Football >

Subbuteo launches all-female football table top game

Football Subbuteo launches all-female football table top game

Classic table-top football game Subbuteo now features an all-female set in the colours of Women's FA Cup finalists Arsenal and Chelsea, reflecting the major strides taken on the pitch in recent years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Table top football game Subbuteo now features an all-women's team play

Table top football game Subbuteo now features an all-women's team

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Classic table-top football game Subbuteo now features an all-female set in the colours of Women's FA Cup finalists Arsenal and Chelsea, reflecting the major strides taken on the pitch in recent years.

The Football Association and the game's maker, Hasbro, revealed the limited-edition version ahead of the Wembley showpiece on Saturday.

The FA said the new version of the game supported its objective to tackle barriers within the women's game.

The set includes 22 outfield players and six substitutes, each hand-moulded and painted with their own characteristics and detailing.

The classic Subbuteo box has also been given a new design, with the female footballers placed front and centre.

The set is not available to buy but fans will have the opportunity to win one via FA social channels in the coming months.

"This new, all-female Subbuteo set is a reflection of the rapid growth that women's football is seeing in the UK right now," said Marzena Bogdanowicz, the FA's head of marketing and commercial for women's football.

"We aspire to greater equality all the way from board games to boardrooms and every day we are striving to transform the future of the women's game on and off the pitch."

Hasbro senior vice president James Walker said: "We are incredibly excited to work with the FA to place focus on female footballers in this special edition of Subbuteo.

"Subbuteo has a rich heritage that reflects the nation's love of football and this all-female playset is recognition of the vital role that women's football has in our culture."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Best of Africa Awards Iwobi honoured, Ndidi in Team of the Yearbullet
2 Victor Moses Super Eagles forward ready to face former England teammatesbullet
3 Joseph Yobo Former Super Eagles captain hosts Eidur Gudjohnsen at...bullet

Football

Kevin Maussi and Obafemi Martins
Kevin Maussi Martins Son of Obafemi Martins scores wonder goal for AC Milan
Which direction?: Roberto Mancini could be on his way out of Zenit Saint Petersburg barely a year after joining the Russian Premier League club
Football Zenit mute on reports of Mancini departure
Liverpool
Champions League Steven Gerrard says Liverpool will achieve something special against Real Madrid
Kayode Olanrewaju
Kayode Olanrewaju Super Eagles striker punished for striking head of opponent