Home > Sports > Football >

Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year

Football Spanish great Xavi to play on until at least end of year

Legendary former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has upset his own plans to retire and announced he will extend his career until at least the end of this year, he said on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Al-Sadd captain and midfielder Xavi has decided to extend his playing career at the Qatari side before going on to earn coaching qualifications play

Al-Sadd captain and midfielder Xavi has decided to extend his playing career at the Qatari side before going on to earn coaching qualifications

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Legendary former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has upset his own plans to retire and announced he will extend his career until at least the end of this year, he said on Sunday.

Widely expected to end his illustrious playing career at the end of this season, the World Cup champion and four-times Champions League winner told AFP he feels fit enough to continue playing a little longer.

"I have decided to continue at least six months more," said the 38-year-old, who now plays for Qatari club Al Sadd..

Asked why he was playing on, he replied: "Because it depends on my physical condition. Maybe in December I decide to continue."

The decision is unexpected as Xavi had signalled that the current season would be his last before he focuses on earning his coaching badges.

Xavi, who won 133 caps for Spain, had been expected to take the reins at Al Sadd from next season and has been tipped to be the Qatar coach in 2022 when the Gulf state hosts the World Cup.

He made his debut for Barcelona back in 1998, and went on to make more than 500 appearances for the Catalan giants, winning eight La Liga titles.

Although the league season has ended in Qatar -- Al Sadd finished runners-up -- Xavi is still involved in two cup competitions.

On Monday, Al Sadd play in Doha against Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli in the first leg of the AFC Champions League last 16.

Later this week, Al Sadd will also play in the semi-final of Qatar's biggest domestic cup competition, the Emir Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
2 Obafemi Martins Nigerian striker ruled out for 7 months with hamstring...bullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles star was emotional seeing his parents after scoring against Zambia
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football United fans and rivals rally round stricken Ferguson
Joseph Ogabor
Joseph Ogabor Why CAF banned Nigerian referee
Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder coy on future after winning club's Young Player of the Year