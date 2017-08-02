Spanish FA :  Football association chief, Angel Maria Villar released on bail

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Deposed Spanish FA chief Angel Maria Villar was released on bail on Wednesday after two weeks in custody on charges of corruption, according to an AFP journalist.

Former president of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar leaves the prison of Soto del Real near Madrid on August 1, 2017 after being granted bail

Former president of the Spanish Football Federation Angel Maria Villar leaves the prison of Soto del Real near Madrid on August 1, 2017 after being granted bail

Villar, 67, was arrested on July 18 on suspicion of falsifying documents, misappropriation of funds, collusion and administrative breaches linked to skimming profits from international friendly games.

Also detained in a series of dawn raids were his son Gorka, the Spanish federation's (RFEF) financial vice-president Juan Padron and Ramon Hernandez Baussou, general secretary of the Tenerife federation.

Villar's bail was set at 300,000 euros ($355,000) and his son's at 150,000 euros ($177,000).

Following his arrest Villar was suspended as RFEF president for a year, and he resigned as vice-president of both FIFA and UEFA.

Villar has headed the Spanish federation for the past 29 years and under his watch Spain became one of the dominant forces in world football, winning two European championships and the 2010 World Cup.

But his critics say his period in charge was marked by ethical issues and an autocratic management style.

Villar denies all charges against him.

