Spaniard Velazquez appointed Udinese coach

Spaniard Julio Velazquez was on Tuesday appointed coach of Serie A club Udinese in place of Igor Tudor.

Udinese's players celebrate during the Italian Serie A football match SSC Napoli vs Udinese Calcio on April 18, 2018 at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples. play

The 36-year-old, who arrives from Spanish second division side Alcorcon, will become the first coach born in the 1980s to coach in the Italian league.

The northeastern Italian outfit said in a statement that Velazquez will take over on July 1, and would hold his first press conference on Friday at their Dacia Arena.

"The club thanks Igor Tudor and Mark Iuliano for the work done in the final phase of the 2017-18 season and wish them the best for the future," the statement added.

Udinese had three coaches last season with Luigi Del Neri pushed out in November for Massimo Oddo, who was also sacked after an 11-game losing streak.

Former Croatian international Tudor took over in April with the club winning their final two games of the season to avoid relegation.

Velazquez spent the past two seasons at Alcorcon guiding the club from south of Madrid to the Spanish Cup quarter-final two years ago and 13th in the second division last season.

He announced he was leaving the club at the end of the season despite a year remaining on his contract.

Velazquez started coaching teams at the age of just 15 in his hometown of Salamanca.

He coached Portuguese top flight club Belenenses from December 2015 to October 2016, and also had short stints at Spanish sides Villarreal and Real Betis.

