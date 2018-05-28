Home > Sports > Football >

Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup

Football Spain's Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup

Spain defender Dani Carvajal is still in contention to play at the World Cup, despite injuring his hamstring playing for Real Madrid against Liverpool on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal limped off during the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev play

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal limped off during the first half of the Champions League final in Kiev

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Spain defender Dani Carvajal is still in contention to play at the World Cup, despite injuring his hamstring playing for Real Madrid against Liverpool on Saturday.

A tearful Carvajal had to be substituted during the Champions League final in Kiev, prompting fears the right-back would miss this summer's tournament, which starts in less than three weeks' time.

However, after undergoing medical tests with Real, a statement released by the national team on Monday indicated the 26-year-old will remain with the squad.

"Carvajal this morning underwent medical tests with his club, with the doctors of the Spanish national team present," the statement read.

"The tests showed an injury in the hamstring of the right thigh. He will begin the recovery process of this injury with the medical group of the national team, who will stay in close contact with his club."

Spain play friendlies against Switzerland and Tunisia on June 3 and 9 respectively.

Their first World Cup match will be against Portugal on June 15.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Lampard, Ferdinand refuse to blame Ramos for...bullet
2 Super Eagles More injuries hit Rohr’s men and how players spent...bullet
3 Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Time of Champions League final and where to...bullet

Football

The 5 richest African countries at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Nigeria vs DR Congo Past meeting result, Super Eagles 5 Leopards 3
Loris Karius received backing from Liverpool's Simon Mignolet after his Champions League misery
Football Karius will bounce back says Mignolet
The Ataturk Stadium on the outskirts of Istanbul will host its second Champions League final in 2020.
Football Turkish federation say logistical lessons learned for Istanbul's Champions League final
As Cristiano Ronaldo milked every last drop of his moment on the microphone at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night, it was hard to imagine this was a player about to leave Real Madrid
Football Ronaldo presents a happier face as Real celebrate European triumph