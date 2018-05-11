Home > Sports > Football >

Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16

Football Southgate to name England World Cup squad on May 16

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Russia on May 16.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
England manager Gareth Southgate plans to name his 23-man World Cup squad on May 16 play

England manager Gareth Southgate plans to name his 23-man World Cup squad on May 16

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for the World Cup in Russia on May 16.

Southgate will reveal his 23-man group for the finals on Wednesday and is scheduled to discuss his selection in a press conference at Wembley the following day.

World governing body FIFA has set June 4 as the date when all final squads for the tournament must be submitted.

Southgate has already been forced to rule Liverpool duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez out of his plans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Gomez has undergone ankle surgery on an injury suffered in England's friendly against Holland in March.

England warm up for the World Cup with friendlies against Nigeria at Wembley on June 2 and Costa Rica at Elland Road on June 7.

They kick off their World Cup campaign against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd and also face group matches against Belgium and Panama.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Super Eagles Nigeria to play Atletico Madrid after Europa League finalbullet
2 Lukas Nmecha Manchester City confirm striker is eligible to represent...bullet
3 Emmanuel Adebayor Ex-Arsenal player breaks up with Big Brother star...bullet

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta, Eden Hazard, Victor Moses, Willian,
Victor Moses Chelsea star models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt for The Blues
Real Betis, Sevilla
Pulse List Top 6 games to look out for this weekend
Dutchman Arjen Robben and wing partner Franck Ribery will be playing another season together
Football Robben, Rafinha extend Bayern contracts until 2019
Leeds goalkeeper Andy Lonergan gives the thumbs up to fans as the team arrive for a friendly against Myanmar in Mandalay
Football Leeds United cap controversial Myanmar tour with win