Home > Sports > Football >

South Korea's Ki leaves relegated Swansea

Football South Korea's Ki leaves relegated Swansea

South Korean international midfielder Ki Sung-yueng announced on Monday he will leave Swansea City under freedom of contract in the wake of the Welsh side's relegation to the Championship.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
South Korea's Ki Sung-Yueng is leaving relegated Swansea play

South Korea's Ki Sung-Yueng is leaving relegated Swansea

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

South Korean international midfielder Ki Sung-yueng announced on Monday he will leave Swansea City under freedom of contract in the wake of the Welsh side's relegation to the Championship.

Ki, 29, made 162 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals, and helped Swansea win the club's only major honour by lifting the League Cup in 2012-13.

"It was a great privilege to play for Swansea for 5 years," Ki wrote on Instagram. "Just want to say thanks to all Swansea fans who always gave passionate support to us every single game."

Ki is set to feature for South Korea at the World Cup in Russia next month, but leaves the Swans back in the second tier of English football after a 2-1 home loss to Stoke on Sunday confirmed their relegation.

"Last couple of years personally I felt sorry to the fans about our inconsistent performance on the pitch and really feel frustrated and disappointed about what happened to us," he added.

"But I believe Swansea will come back stronger and will find the philosophy of Swansea football club for the fans."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Paris Saint-Germain Neymar models new jersey as Nike unveil new shirt...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City star scores against Tottenham to...bullet
3 Super Eagles NFF say official jerseys not available yet, fake being soldbullet

Football

First one in: Scott Arfield became Steven Gerrard's first signing as Rangers manager on Monday
Football Arfield joins Rangers as Gerrard's first signing
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino has urged chairman Daniel Levy to be "brave" in the transfer market
Football Pochettino urges Spurs superiors to take risks in transfer market
Dimitri Payet's quality and experience have helped spur Marseille's renaissance
Football Resurgent Marseille flying the flag for France again
Under pressure: Guangzhou Evergrande's head coach Fabio Cannavaro
Football Cannavaro on back foot in battle for 'toxic' China top spot