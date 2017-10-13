Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Souleymane Diawara :  Ex-Marseille player Diawara sent back to court

Souleymane Diawara Ex-Marseille player Diawara sent back to court

Former Marseille defender Souleymane Diawara is expected to be tried in France for a case of extortion that saw him held in custody for two-and-a-half months in 2015, a judicial source said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thirty-eight-year-old Souleymane Diawara was arrested in April 2015 on suspicion of trying to take the law into his own hands by attempting to recover 49,800 euros ($58,950) from a car dealer who allegedly sold him a stolen Porsche play

Thirty-eight-year-old Souleymane Diawara was arrested in April 2015 on suspicion of trying to take the law into his own hands by attempting to recover 49,800 euros ($58,950) from a car dealer who allegedly sold him a stolen Porsche

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Marseille defender Souleymane Diawara is expected to be tried in France for a case of extortion that saw him held in custody for two-and-a-half months in 2015, a judicial source said Thursday.

The 38-year-old was arrested in April 2015 on suspicion of trying to take the law into his own hands by attempting to recover 49,800 euros ($58,950) from a car dealer who allegedly sold him a stolen Porsche.

The former Ligue 1 title-winner, who also played in England for Charlton Athletic, went to the seller's home with four others, including his brother Adama, in the middle of the night on March 19, 2015, in an attempt to retrieve the money.

In the presence of his wife and two daughters, they asked the seller for 50,000 euros before leaving with a BMW taken 'as a pledge', with the promise to return it if 10,000 euros were paid.

Diawara said the meeting had been peaceful and they had reached an agreement for the BMW.

The former Senegal international retired from professional football in September 2015 after leaving Nice.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Gernot Rohr No contract extension yet for Super Eagles coachbullet
2 Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star buys herself a BMW SUV as birthday...bullet
3 William Troost-Ekong Deemed too soft by Sunday Oliseh, Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Bordeaux Unbeaten club next test for swaggering PSG
Champions League Liverpool, Man Utd fans trigger Moscow security jitters
Marseille Club honours cancer-stricken Tapie with win win
Layvin Kurzawa French lose player for crucial World Cup qualifiers
Europa League Giroud reaches century, Everton held at home
Ligue 1 Ocampos brace helps Marseille stun Nice
Laurent Koscielny France lose player for World Cup ties
Monaco Falcao-less bid to put pressure on PSG

Football

It was India's third straight defeat playing in their first FIFA World Cup in any division. They also lost to the United States 3-0 and went down against Colombia 2-1
U-17 World Cup Ghana knock India out of U-17 World Cup with 4-0 thrashing
Sergio Aguero
Sergio Aguero ‘Seat-belt saved my life,’ Manchester City striker says after car crash
Argentina's midfielder Javier Mascherano is seen during national anthems ceremony before the 2018 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match against Paraguay at Mario Kempes stadium in Cordoba on October 11, 2016
Javier Mascherano Defender to quit Argentina after World Cup
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is seen as a frontrunner for his second stint with the Socceroos
Socceroos Arnold, Muscat named as potential team coaches